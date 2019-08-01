Cops Log: Fulton PD 07/01/2019 To 07/07/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 07/01/2019 – 07/07/2019

Arrests From 07/01/2019 To 07/07/2019



Arrest No.: 2019-397 Arrest Date: 07/01/2019 Arrest Time: 02:30

Last: VERMETTE First: JENNIFER Middle/Suffix: MARILYNN

Address: 434 RATHBURN RD Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/09/1979 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

On the 1st day of July, 2019, at approximately 2:30am, while in the 300

block of Seneca St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Jennifer Vermette, was arrested on an Arrest Warrant. Said

warrant was issued through the Town of Granby Court on 06/13/2019 for the

crime of Petit Larceny.

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

Arrest No.: 2019-399 Arrest Date: 07/02/2019 Arrest Time: 00:54

Last: BLOSS First: GARY Middle/Suffix: EMERSON

Address: 622 W. SECOND ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/15/1984 Arresting Officer: SOPHIA GRAVES

On the 2nd day of July, 2019 at 12:54 AM, while at 622 W. Second St. S. the said defendant, Gary E. Bloss was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree.

It is alleged that on the above stated date and location at approximately 12:00 AM, the said defendant did engage in a verbal and physical domestic dispute with the victim, Mary Colon-Bloss. In the course of the dispute the said defendant intentionally grabbed the victim’s cell phone out of her hand after the victim stated that she was going to call the police, in an effort to prevent the victim from seeking emergency assistance.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

Arrest No.: 2019-400 Arrest Date: 07/02/2019 Arrest Time: 21:10

Last: SCHLOSSER First: ENJOLI Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 828 HOLLY DRIVE Bldg: Apt: A-9

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 12/30/1979 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

On the 30th day of June, 2019 at approximately 9:10 P.M., while at 828

Holly Drive Apt A-9, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Enjoli M. Schlosser, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

It is alleged that on the above date, location, at approximately 8:50 P.M., the defendant, along with the co-defendant, Thomas W. Barzee, Enjoli M. Schlosser continuously played their music in a loud manner after being warned on three separate occasions by uniformed police officers to lower the volume of the music. The actions of the defendant did generate three calls to 911, with three separate callers, complaining about the volume of the music.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Arrest No.: 2019-401 Arrest Date: 07/01/2019 Arrest Time: 21:28

Last: HOYT First: WILLIAM Middle/Suffix: A SR.

Address: 211 1/2 S. SECOND ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/15/1968 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

On the 1st day of July, 2019, at approximately 9:28 P.M., while at 204 S. Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, William A. Hoyt was arrested for criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, at approximately 12:37 P.M., while at 211 1/2 S. Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did knowingly possess, six, Perfect Memorial small lilac leaves cremation urns valued at $292.30 inside of his bedroom with the intent to impede the recovery of said property by the owner, Kenneth W. Studer.

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY 5TH

Arrest No.: 2019-402 Arrest Date: 07/02/2019 Arrest Time: 20:49

Last: HOYT First: WILLIAM Middle/Suffix: A

Address: 211 S. SECOND ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 03/15/1968 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

On the 2ND day of July, 2019, at approximately 8:49PM, while in the 200 block of S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, William A. Hoyt, was arrested for Intimidating a Witness in the third degree.

It is alleged that on the above date, at approximately 8:00PM, while in the 300 block of W. Broadway, City of Fulton, the defendant did intentionally threaten the victim, Aliza M. Bird. The defendant did while knowing that the victim was a witness in a criminal proceeding against him intentionally state to the victim “You lied to the cops and said that I stole the urns but you did it. I am going to have Michelle beat your ass”. Said actions of the defendant did intimidate the victim which caused her to feel threatened and in fear of physical injury based on her involvement in said criminal proceeding.

INTIMIDATING A VICTIM OR WITNESS 3RD

Arrest No.: 2019-403 Arrest Date: 07/03/2019 Arrest Time: 15:54

Last: CONVERSE First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 105 BRADLEY ST Bldg: Apt:

City: LIVERPOOL State: NY Zip: 13088_____

DOB: 12/13/1999 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

On the 3rd day of July, 2019, at 3:54pm while at Dewey Dr. and W. First St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Joseph R. Converse was arrested for unlawful possession of marihuana.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date time and location the said defendant, Joseph R. Converse, was found to be in possession of a clear plastic baggy with a green leafy substance that had the appearance and smell of marihuana. The defendant was also found to be in possession of a clear glass pipe commonly used to smoke marihuana. Both items were

located in the immediate grab able are in the passenger compartment of the vehicle he was the sole occupant of.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA

Arrest No.: 2019-404 Arrest Date: 07/03/2019 Arrest Time: 15:30

Last: DAVIS First: ALENE Middle/Suffix: O

Address: 167 E. SECOND ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 10/26/1968 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

On the 3rd day of July, 2019, at approximately 3:30 P.M., while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Alene O. Davis, was arrested on the charge of Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 30th day of April, 2019, at approximately 1:57 P.M., while at 12 W. First St. S., Price Chopper, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did steal a Crest white strip glamour valued at $41.99, 3D Crest white strips valued at $31.99, two Oraljel max strength valued at $6.99 each, and oral dental kit valued at $5.99. The said defendant did secrete the items in her purse and leave the store, passing all points of sale, without making any attempt to pay for said items.

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2019-405 Arrest Date: 07/04/2019 Arrest Time: 17:25

Last: REED First: TONJA Middle/Suffix: JALEEN

Address: 262 MUCK DR. Bldg: Apt: 10

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13072_____

DOB: 11/26/1982 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

On 07/04/2019 at approximately 5:25 P.M, while at 1818 State Route 3, Walmart, the defendant Tonja J. Reed was arrested on a bench warrant. Such warrant being issued by Fulton City Court and signed by the Hon. D.

Hawthorne on 06/20/2019 for the defendant having failed to appear.

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-406 Arrest Date: 07/05/2019 Arrest Time: 01:06

Last: DIEZEL First: SAMANTHA Middle/Suffix: PAIGE

Address: 23 CHASE RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/09/2000 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

On the 5th of July, 2019 at approximately 1:06 AM while at 1 Foster St. (Foster Park) in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant Samantha P. Diezel was arrested for the City Ordinance Violation of Possession of Alcohol Under the age of 21.

On the aforementioned date and location at approximately 1:01 AM, the

said defendant did possess an open 1-liter bottle of “Recipe 21 Cherry

Vodka” as well as four (4) 12 oz. bottles of Budweiser Jim Beam beer, while being under the age of 21.

POSSESSION OF OPEN CONTAINER

Arrest No.: 2019-407 Arrest Date: 07/05/2019 Arrest Time: 13:55

Last: ALEXANDER First: CLARENCE Middle/Suffix: EDWIN JR

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/20/1964 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

On the 5th day of July,2019, at approximately 1:55 P.M., while at 160 S. Second St., otherwise known as Little Caesars Pizza, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Clarence Alexander, was arrested on the charge of Criminal Trespass in the third degree.

It is alleged that on the above date, and location at approximately 1:48 P.M., the said defendant did knowingly enter and remain unlawfully in the above location, without having permission and after being told by an uniformed police officer at approximately 1:31 P.M. on the above date, that he was no longer allowed in the building.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD

Arrest No.: 2019-408 Arrest Date: 07/05/2019 Arrest Time: 23:10

Last: WARNER First: KEVEN Middle/Suffix: JAMES

Address: 113 W. FOURTH ST. N. Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-____

DOB: 08/04/1985 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

On 07/05/2019, at approximately 11:10 P.M, while at 113 W. Fourth St. N. apartment 2, the defendant Keven J. Warner was arrested on a bench

warrant issued on 07/05/2019 by the Town of Palermo Court for the original charge of petit larceny.

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

Arrest No.: 2019-409 Arrest Date: 07/07/2019 Arrest Time: 18:38

Last: ZOBEL First: MYRTLE Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 3387 HUMPHERY RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: CATO State: NY Zip: 13033_____

DOB: 11/07/1952 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

On the 7th day of July, 2019, at approximately 6:38 P.M., while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Myrtle M. Zobel was arrested for Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree.

It is alleged that on the 1st day of July, 2019, at approximately 1:08 P.M., while at 126 Cayuga St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Myrtle M. Zobel, did steal a green Direct

Express debit card, that belonged to the victim, Christina Rombough. The victim did report the debit card stolen on 7/1/2019. The defendant did steal the victim’s debit card that the victim left in the credit card machine. Furthermore, the defendant gave the debit card to co-defendant, Christina M. Zobel, who attempted to use the victim’s debit card to pay for their items.

GRAND LARCENY 4TH

Arrest No.: 2019-410 Arrest Date: 07/07/2019 Arrest Time: 19:10

Last: ZOBEL First: CHRISTINA Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 186 RATHBURN RD. Bldg: Apt: LOT 15

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/28/1991 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

On the 7th day of July, 2019, at approximately 7:10 P.M., while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Christina M. Zobel, was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th degree.

It is alleged that on the 1st day of July, 2019, at approximately 1:08 P.M., while at 126 Cayuga St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did knowingly possess a Direct Express debit card, that was reported stolen by the victim, Christina Rombough on 7/1/2019. Furthermore, the defendant received the debit card from co-defendant, Myrtle Zobel. The defendant did swipe the debit card in the credit card machine in an attempt to pay for their items.

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY 4TH

