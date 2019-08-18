Cops Log: Fulton PD: 08/12/2019 – 08/18/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 08/12/2019 – 08/18/2019

Arrests From 08/12/2019 To 08/18/2019



Arrest No.: 2019-487 Arrest Date: 08/12/2019 Arrest Time: 04:55

Last: BURNETT First: MATTHEW Middle/Suffix: L

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/06/1982 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

On the 12th day of August, 2019, at approximately 4:55 A.M. while at

Cayuga St. at S. Fourth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Matthew L. Burnett was arrested for resisting arrest.

it is alleged on the above mentioned date, at approximately 4:54 A.M.,

while in the 150 block of S. Fourth St., in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did prevent a uniformed

police officer from effecting an authorized arrest of himself after being

advised he was under arrest for an active Oswego County Probation warrant, docket number CR-02277-15 issued by the Hon. David Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court on 4/10/2019. Furthermore, the defendant did take off running for approximately a black and a half from the police before stopping and laying on his stomach to be arrested.

Charges

RESISTING ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-488 Arrest Date: 08/13/2019 Arrest Time: 10:47

Last: FORBEY First: BETH Middle/Suffix: REGINA

Address: 599 W. FIRST ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 05/02/1982 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS

Narrative

On August 13th, 2019 at 10:47am, while at 599 W. First St. S. in the City of Fulton, NY 13069, the defendant, Beth R. Forbey, was arrested on the

charges of Harassment in the Second Degree and Disorderly Conduct.

On the above date, time and location the defendant did, during a domestic

dispute with the victim, Tommy Kondovski, commit the offenses of

Harassment in the Second Degree and Disorderly Conduct when she was

repeatedly advised by uniformed police officers to keep the volume of her

voice down as they were trying to investigate a complaint called in by the defendant. The actions of the defendant, who was outside at the time, did draw the attention of others outside walking in the area and residents of nearby residences. The defendant did then push and slap the victim in the arm, all while continuing to yell in a loud manner while in the presence of uniformed police officers.

Charges

HARASSMENT 2ND

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Arrest No.: 2019-489 Arrest Date: 08/13/2019 Arrest Time: 19:50

Last: UPDEGROVE First: ROBERT Middle/Suffix: LEE III

Address: 250 W. SECOND ST Bldg: Apt: 1

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 06/12/1988 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

On the 13th day of August, 2019, at approximately 7:50 P.M., while at 153 W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Robert L. Updegrove, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by the Hon. David Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court on the 18th day of July, 2019, for having failed to appear for the purpose of arraignment.

Charges

ARREST WARRANT

Arrest No.: 2019-490 Arrest Date: 08/14/2019 Arrest Time: 09:10

Last: HUNSINGER First: PATRICK Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 810 THIRD ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: SOLVAY State: NY Zip: 13209_____

DOB: 02/21/1972 Arresting Officer: RALPH W. MCCANN JR.

Narrative

On 08/14/19 at about 9:10 AM, while on SR 81 in the Town of Marathon, County of Cortland, State of New York, the said defendant was arrested on a felony bench warrant, issued by the Honorable Donald Todd of the County of Oswego Court on 04/22/19.

It is alleged that the defendant failed to pay restitution as ordered.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-491 Arrest Date: 08/14/2019 Arrest Time: 17:22

Last: JONES First: ANTHONY Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/01/1997 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 14th day of August, 2019, at approximately 5:22 P.M., while at 102 W. Second St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Anthony M. Jones, was arrested on the charge of Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the above date, at approximately 5:00 P.M., while at 12 W. First St. S., Price Chopper in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did steal two 24 ounce cans of Strawberitas valued at $2.99 each. The said defendant had one can in each hand and left the store, passing all points of sale, without making any attempt to pay for the items.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2019-494 Arrest Date: 08/16/2019 Arrest Time: 19:53

Last: OATMAN First: ALICIA Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 64 N FOURTH ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 05/27/1991 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

On the 16th day of August, 2019 at approximately 7:53 P.M., while at 64 N.

Fourth St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the

said defendant, Alicia Oatman, was arrested for Assault in the Second

Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

On the above mentioned date and location at approximately 6:54 P.M. the defendant did possess a baseball bat and did strike the victim, Luis Viera, in the head with said bat two times causing physical injury to the victim, being a large laceration to his head causing loss of consciousness requiring him to seek medical attention.

Charges

ASSAULT 2ND

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 4TH

Arrest No.: 2019-495 Arrest Date: 08/17/2019 Arrest Time: 01:45

Last: JULIAN First: HARRY Middle/Suffix: THOMAS

Address: 62 N. FOURTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 06/14/1960 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 17th day of August, 2019, at approximately 1:45 A.M., while at 314 S. Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Harry T. Julian was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation.

On the above mentioned date, at approximately 12:50 A.M., while at 62 N. Fourth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Harry T. Julian did put the victim, Cheyenne T. Vincent in a headlock using his right arm and applied pressure on the throat and neck of the victim causing her to have trouble breathing.

Charges

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

Arrest No.: 2019-496 Arrest Date: 08/17/2019 Arrest Time: 01:58

Last: POTTER First: JESSICA Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 256 W. FOURTH ST. S. Bldg: Apt: UPPER

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/31/1988 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

On the 17th day of August, 2019, at approximately 1:58 A.M., while at 256 W. Fourth St. S. upper Apt., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jessica M. Potter was arrested for falsely reporting and incident third.

It is alleged that on the 16th day of August through the 17th day of August 2019, at the aforementioned location the said defendant did, on four separate occasions report alleged occurrences of an emergency via text message to 911 Emergency Services from the phone number (315) 728-0374. On 08/16/2019 at approximately 4:14 P.M. said defendant did text 911 stating “someone is in my house”, then “phone in my bra, sent a message.” Said defendant then spoke with 911 and stated she accidently texted 911. At approximately 8:47 P.M., said defendant did text 911 stating “someone is in my house” then “that was an accident again”. Said defendant then spoke with 911 and stated it was an accidental text, no need for law. At approximately 10:55 P.M., said defendant text 911 stating “someone came through my window and hit me. My friend whos staying here hlet him in so he was in on it too. George stevens” then “sorry, accident no emergency.” Said defendant then text 911 stating “No I’m ok. it was an accident again. Do not send Police please”. On 08/17/2019 at approximately 1:47 A.M., said defendant did text 911 “someone is really in my house this time, They broke in” then “It was an

accident sorry”. Said defendant’s actions of reporting emergencies on four separate occasions, which prompted Police responses were found to be false and did not in fact occur.

Charges

FALSELY REPORTING AN INCIDENT 3RD

Arrest No.: 2019-497 Arrest Date: 08/18/2019 Arrest Time: 11:50

Last: MULLER First: KEVIN Middle/Suffix: THEODORE

Address: 204 WORTH ST, APT A Bldg: Apt: A

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/02/1977 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

On the 18th day of August, 2019, at approximately 11:50 A.M., while at 204 Worst St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Kevin T. Muller, was arrested for Harassment 2nd degree.

It is alleged that on the 18th day of August, 2019, at approximately 11:05 A.M., while in the 200 block of Worth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Kevin T. Muller, did intentionally punch the victim, Codey A. Generous, in the back of the head with a closed fist. The defendant’s actions did cause the victim to feel harassed, annoyed, and alarmed.

Charges

HARASSMENT 2ND

Arrest No.: 2019-498 Arrest Date: 08/18/2019 Arrest Time: 14:40

Last: TEETER First: ROBERT Middle/Suffix: SETH

Address: 3591 SR 69 Bldg: Apt:

City: MEXICO State: NY Zip: 13114_____

DOB: 02/08/1994 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 18th day of August, 2019, at approximately 2:40 P.M., while at 169 W 2nd St., in the City of Oswego, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Robert S. Teeter, was arrested on a bench warrant, warrant number 19-580, issued by the Honorable Hawthorne of Fulton City Court on 8/8/2019, for the defendant having failed to appear.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-499 Arrest Date: 08/18/2019 Arrest Time: 14:40

Last: TEETER First: ROBERT Middle/Suffix: SETH

Address: 3591 SR 69 Bldg: Apt:

City: MEXICO State: NY Zip: 13114_____

DOB: 02/08/1994 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 18th day of August, 2019, at approximately 2:40 P.M., while at 169 W. 2nd St., in the City of Oswego, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Robert S. Teeter was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-00474-19, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable Jerome A. Mirabito on 08/08/2019. Said warrant was issued for the defendant having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-500 Arrest Date: 08/18/2019 Arrest Time: 14:40

Last: TEETER First: ROBERT Middle/Suffix: SETH

Address: 3591 SR 69 Bldg: Apt: UPPER

City: MEXICO State: NY Zip: 13114_____

DOB: 02/08/1994 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 18th day of August, 2019, at approximately 2:40 P.M., while at 169 W 2nd St., in the City of Oswego, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Robert S. Teeter, was arrested on a bench warrant, warrant number 19-989, issued by the Honorable Hawthorne of Fulton City Court on 8/8/2019, for the defendant having failed to appear.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-501 Arrest Date: 08/18/2019 Arrest Time: 22:15

Last: BRENNAN First: JARL Middle/Suffix: LAYNE

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 12/07/1993 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

On the 18th day of August, 2019, at approximately 10:40 P.M., while at 265 W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jarl L. Brennan, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-01256-19, issued by the City of Oswego Court and signed by the Honorable Metcalf on 08/05/2019. Said warrant was issued for the defendant having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

