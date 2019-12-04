Cops Log: Fulton PD 11/25/2019 To 12/01/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 11/25/2019 – 12/01/2019

Arrests From 11/25/2019 To 12/01/2019



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2019-715 Arrest Date: 11/25/2019 Arrest Time: 10:59

Last: HORN First: EARL Middle/Suffix: THOMAS

Address: 620 HANNIBAL ST. Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 03/20/1983 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER J. OKUN

Narrative

——-

On the 25th day of November, 2019, at approximately 10:59 A.M., while at 620 Hannibal St. Apt 2, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Earl T. Horn, was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Unlawful Imprisonment in the second degree, and Harassment in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the 25th day of November, 2019, at approximately 10:25 A.M., while at 620 Hannibal St. Apt. 2, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Earl T. Horn, during a physical domestic dispute with the victim, did strike the victim in the back of her head, in her face, and neck with his arm while placing her in a “choke hold” to hold her onto the bed. The defendant did place the victim into a “choke hold” which caused said victim to have difficulty breathing. Furthermore, while the victim was attempting to leave the residence the defendant did hold the victim on their stairs by her waist and mouth while she was attempting to scream to leave. The defendant’s actions did restrict the victim’s freedom of movement and caused her to feel harassed, annoyed, and alarmed.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-716 Arrest Date: 11/25/2019 Arrest Time: 11:21

Last: VELASQUEZ First: ABIU Middle/Suffix: G JR

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/12/1999 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 25th day of November, 2019, at approximately 11:21 A.M., while in the 400 block of Kellogg St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Abiu G. Velasquez, was arrested for harassment in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, at approximately 11:00 A.M., while at 306 Kellogg St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Abiu Velasquez, did during the course of a physical domestic dispute, strike the victim, with an opened right hand, across the left side of the victim’s face. The defendant’s actions did cause the victim to feel harassed, annoyed, and alarmed.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-717 Arrest Date: 11/25/2019 Arrest Time: 20:30

Last: COURTNEY First: PATRICK Middle/Suffix: PHILIP

Address: 324 W. BROADWAY, RM 10 Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/04/1991 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS

Narrative

——-

On the 25th day of November, 2019 at 8:30 PM while at 204 S. Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said

defendant, Patrick P. Courtney was arrested on a Bench Warrant, docket #

CR-01565-19 issued by the Fulton City Court and signed by the Hon.

Hawthorne on 11/21/2019. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court for the purpose of arraignment on the charge of Falsely Reporting an Incident in the 3rd degree.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-719 Arrest Date: 11/26/2019 Arrest Time: 05:14

Last: HOGEBOOM First: SHANTEL Middle/Suffix: MARGARET

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 10/04/1982 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On 11-26-2019 at approximately 5:14 A.M., while in the 100 block of W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, state of New York, the defendant Shantel M. Hogeboom was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant docket number CR-01027-19. Said warrant issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Hon. D. Hawthorne on 11-20-2019 for the defendant having failed to appear.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-720 Arrest Date: 11/26/2019 Arrest Time: 05:14

Last: HOGEBOOM First: SHANTEL Middle/Suffix: MARGARET

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 10/04/1982 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On 11-26-2019 at approximately 5:14 A.M., while in the 100 block of W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, state of New York, the defendant Shantel M. Hogeboom was arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant docket number CR-01562-19. Said warrant issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Hon. D. Hawthorne on 11-20-2019 for the defendant having failed to appear.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-722 Arrest Date: 11/28/2019 Arrest Time: 01:13

Last: STRINGHAM First: ANTHONY Middle/Suffix: C

Address: 6820 MYERS RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: EAST SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13075_____

DOB: 06/18/1983 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY

Narrative

——-

On the 28th day of November, 2019, at approximately 1:13 AM, while in the 350 block of W. First St. S., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Anthony Stringham, was arrested on a bench warrant through Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, warrant number 019002031.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-723 Arrest Date: 11/29/2019 Arrest Time: 01:05

Last: OUDERKIRK First: BRANDON Middle/Suffix: RED

Address: 610 UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/04/1985 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

——-

On the 29th day of November, 2019, at 1:05am, while on the Broadway

Bridge, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Brandon R. Ourderkirk was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant

(docket number CR-01308-19) issued by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne, City

Court Judge, City of Fulton Court, on the 21st day of November, 2019 for

failure to pay a fine as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-724 Arrest Date: 11/30/2019 Arrest Time: 12:42

Last: MILLS First: JENNIFER Middle/Suffix: E

Address: 419 CEDAR ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 04/26/1990 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 30th day of November, 2019, while in the driveway of 419 Cedar St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said

defendant Jennifer E. Mills, was arrested on an outside agency bench

warrant, issued by the Hon. Scott Brown of the Town of Sterling Court on the 20th day of February, 2016, for the defendant having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...