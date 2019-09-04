FULTON, NY – Coralee G. Cook, 39, of Auburn, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at University Hospital, Syracuse.

She was a former resident of Fulton, a daughter to Vernon Cook and Melody Reynolds.

Cora was predeceased by her father in 1998.

She is survived by her three children, Shiane (Shawn Farrell) Cook, Elizabeth (Mason Schuster) Cook and Alexander Cook; mother, Melody (Harold) Mann; two sisters, Cindy (John Northrup) Reynolds and Mindy (Jesse Butchino Sr.) Wallace; two grandchildren, Madison Schuster and Carter Farrell.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

