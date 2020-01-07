Corradino To Lead Council In 2020, Hill VP

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego Common Council held its 2020 organizational meeting Monday night. It pretty much was a replay of 2019’s.

Robert Corradino, Seventh Ward Councilor, was appointed president of the council for a third term.

And, Third Ward Councilor Kevin Hill was again named vice president.

The rules of the council state that an additional compensation of $5,000 per year for the council president and $2,500 for the vice president be paid to those two councilors.

As council president, Corradino will assume the mayor’s duties in his absence; and, if he becomes incapacitated for any reason, he would take over as the acting mayor.

Former councilors – Eric VanBuren was president in 2017 and 2015. Shawn Walker was president in 2016, and Ron Kaplewicz was president in 2014.

Walker returns as Fourth Ward councilor after a short time away.

The 2020 council includes:

Sue McBrearty (D) in the First Ward, Shawn Burridge (R) in the Second Ward, Kevin Hill (R) in the Third Ward, Shawn Walker (R) in the Fourth Ward, John Gosek Jr. (R) in the Fifth Ward, Ron Tesoriero (R) in the Sixth Ward and Robert Corradino (R) in the Seventh Ward.

In other business:

The councilors approved the Rules of the Common Council and voted to continue having council meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. Unless it’s a legal holiday and would then be held the following day.

Fifteen minutes prior to each council meeting will be an opportunity for the public to speak.

Four banks were designated as the depositories for public money – JP Morgan Chase, Community Bank and Pathfinder, all in Oswego, and M&T Bank (EFC Funding) in Buffalo.

City Chamberlain Deborah Coad was appointed the chief fiscal officer for the city.

The council also adopted regular office hours.

Office hours for the mayor shall be noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The following offices shall be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday: Assessor, City Chamberlain, City Clerk and Municipal Records, Community Development, City Engineer, Mayor’s Office, Personnel Department, Plumbing Inspector, Purchasing Office, Water Billing Office (in Chamberlain’s Office), Zoning and Planning Office.

The following offices shall be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Fire Chief’s Office, Police Chief’s Office, the Traffic Office/Police Department and Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.

The following office(s) shall be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Public Works Department (includes Parks, Recreation and Waterfront).

The following offices shall be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Wastewater Treatment Plant, west office; Water Treatment Plant office.

The Animal Control Shelter shall be open Monday – Friday from 7 to 11 a.m. for staff only. It will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays it will be open 7 to 11 a.m. for staff only, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. open to the public. Also, Saturdays, by appointment, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The council also approved a tax anticipation note for the new year.

