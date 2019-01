PULASKI – There are some corrections to the 12-month calendar that was sent home prior to the beginning of the school year.

The calendar currently lists March 29 as a day off for PACS.

That is listed incorrectly; all schools will be open on March 29.

Additionally, April 22 is incorrectly listed as a day of instruction.

All Pulaski Central and Academy Schools will be closed on April 22.

