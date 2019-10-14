HANNIBAL, NY – Cory M. Kellogg, 39, of Martville, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, with his wife and daughter at his side.

He was born in 1980, in Syracuse, a son to Lyle and Rosemary Glod Kellogg.

Cory was a graduate of Hannibal High School in 1998.

He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife of 23 years, Stefanie Kellogg; one daughter, Kristin Kellogg; one beloved dog, Izzy; parents, Lyle and Rosemary Kellogg; one sister, Becky (David) Manwaring of Fulton; one brother, Jesse (Grace) Kellogg of Hannibal; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

