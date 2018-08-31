Council Approves Pumpkin Fest, Positive Messages

OSWEGO – Besides approving the 2019 Oswego budget on Monday night, the Common Council sailed through a relatively light regular agenda.

The councilors approved the use of public space (and city properties) for:

Kristi Eck, owner of a single-family dwelling located at 41 W. Seneca St., in order to install a fence.

B. Rae Perryman in order to host a recovery addiction event on September 8 in Washington Square (East) Park.

Jamie Leszczynski of SAVE CNY, in order to display positive messages and posters throughout the city of Oswego recognizing World Suicide Prevention Day.

Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce in order to host CNY Pumpkin Festival on September 29–30.

The council accepted the donations of two memorial benches, one to honor deceased members of the Oswego Lions Club and the other in honor of Al and Pat Geppert.

They also accepted the donation of an additional plaque to an existing memorial bench that honors Marie Harrington.

The mayor was authorized to:

Execute a three-year renewal agreement with the county of Oswego for weights and measures services.

Sign Change Order No. 2 with John R. Dudley Construction for the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant Leachate Unloading Station.

The councilors OK’d attendance at the 2018 New York State Assessors’ Association Conference/Training to be held September 30 – October 3 Binghamton. Request of Susan E. Gentile, City Assessor.

