Council Approves Reduction In Oswego’s Sewer Rates

OSWEGO – At its meeting Monday night, the Common Council approved the mayor’s proposed sewer rates for flat rate users.

Flat rate users will see a $200 annual reduction in the city sewer bill starting this year.

Breitbeck Park will be the site of a lot of activity in the coming months.

The council approved use of west side park by:

The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau in order to host the annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 20.

Malcom Huggins, assistant director Of Annual Giving at SUNY Oswego, in order to host a celebration event for graduating seniors on May 11.

The Oswego Lions Club in order to host its annual River’s Edge Craft Show on June 9.

The Oswego City Band in order to host the Wednesday Night Summer Concerts during July and August.

The council also approved use of city properties by the Oswego YMCA in order to host the annual Dragonboat Festival.

And for Thomas Allen in order to host the Atom-Mik Invitational Fishing Event August 8-11.

Use of public space was also granted to Edward Alberts – contract purchaser of commercial properties located at 147-159 W. First St., for a proposed mixed use project.

The mayor was authorized to:

Enter into an agreement with Brown and Caldwell Engineers to provide design services for the West Side Wastewater HVAC System.

Sign Change Order No. 3 with W.D. Malone Trucking and Excavating for project modification to the West Side Rehabilitation of Sanitary Sewer – Second 25%.

Enter into an agreement with Generation Capital Management for investment advisory services to the city of Oswego Deferred Compensation Plan.

Enter into an agreement with Bergmann Architects for inspections at the High Dam.

Execute a Sewer Use Agreement with the State University of New York College at Oswego.

Execute an agreement with Empower Federal Credit Union for the city of Oswego to become a Select Employer Group.

And, the bid submitted by the Mason Company for the manufacture of Cat Towers and Cat Runs at the Animal Shelter was OK’d.

