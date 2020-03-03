Council Looks To Waive McCrobie Rent For Fest

OSWEGO – At its meeting Monday night, the Administrative Services Committee approved a request from Harborfest to waive the rental fee at the McCrobie Building for the remainder of 2020.

Peter Myles, executive director of Oswego Harbor Festivals, Inc., requested the waiver.

The monthly rent is $ 570 and with 10 months left in the year, the total would be $ 5,700.

The current lease is a three-year term and

terminates on December 31, 2020.

“What we want to do is amend the Harborfest lease agreement to exclude the rent,” Mayor Billy Barlow explained. “No other tenet in the McCrobie Building pays rent.”

However, The Music Hall has events in the Ballroom on several weekends throughout the year.

As it is considered public space, they are charged a fee to rent/reserve it.

Harborfest never uses the Ballroom, except for the weekend of the festival when the command center is set in there, the mayor pointed out.

To be consistent, the council will charge Harborfest the same as it does The Music Hall for that weekend.

A new contract will be worked out at a later date.

The request was sent to the full council for consideration.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...