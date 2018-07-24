Council OKs Seeking Grants For Breitbeck, Wright’s Landing and Canal Projects

OSWEGO – The Port City continues to seek grant funding to help improve the quality of life for residents and visitors.

At Monday night’s meeting, the Common Council authorized the mayor to:

• Enter into an agreement with Oswego County Opportunities for street canvassing in an effort to combat homelessness in the Oswego community and further authorized the City Chamberlain to complete a budget amendment for same

• Execute all documents necessary for the “Breitbeck Park Community Playground and Pavilion Improvements” project through the 2018 New York State Consolidated Funding Application. The existing playground has had much physical deterioration and doesn’t provide an adequate level of enjoyment for those with disabilities. The project will renovate the pavilion and build a new playground with ADA feature and relocate the basketball court.

• Execute all documents necessary for the “Reviving Wright’s Landing Marina” project through the 2018 New York State Consolidated Funding Application. Among other things, this project would create a new building to serve as the marina office, provide two ADA public bathrooms, an area for vending machines, redesign and create a new picnic area with built-in gas fire pit, redesign and reconstruct the staircase leading up to Breitbeck Park from the marina, and upgrade the pavilion next to the boat launch boathouse.

• Execute all documents necessary for the “Oswego City’s Canal Bright Light” project through the 2018 New York State Consolidated Funding Application. The project would install lighting on the Railroad Pedestrian Bridge and to light up the lower and upper dam to provide a visual attraction top Oswego to draw the importance of downtown and waterfront revitalization efforts as well as highlight the Oswego Canal and RiverWalk.

And, councilors approved use of public space for:

• Alexander DeSacia, founder of Accept Oswego, an organization dedicated to amplifying the voices of Oswego’s LGBTQ+youth, in order to host a “Chalk Walk” event. In a “Chalk Walk” participants write kind and uplifting messages in chalk on sidewalks. The free event will be July 28 in West Park.

• Ruth Stevens, owner of a two-family dwelling located at 129 W. Seneca St., in order to install a one-car parking area.

• Brian and Traci Christ, in order to host a block party on August 5, to celebrate their neighborhood receiving an Oswego Renaissance Association Grant.

The council accepted the donation of a park bench to honor William G. Mercier. He was a longtime city councilor. The bench will be placed at the top of Lake Street.

Councilors established a tobacco-free zone at the city’s recently opened Dog Park.

The city accepted the bid from Churchville Fire Equipment for a Quick Response Attack Rescue Unit for use by the Oswego Fire Department. The cost is $73, 578. Funds are budgeted.

A transfer of funds from within the Department of Public Works was OK’d. Tom Kells, DPW Commissioner, requested the transfer from the Snow Removal Account to Maintenance of Streets in the amount of $80,000 to cover paving and cement materials.

The council also approved amendments to the city’s Plumbing Code.

