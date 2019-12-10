Country Cruisers, Fulton Fire Department Donate To Catholic Charities

The Country Cruisers Car Club of Hannibal, and the Fulton Fire Dept. each recently made donations to Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC), in support of their efforts to help families in-need. Country Cruisers donated $500. Tim Archer, center, CCOC Community Engagement Coordinator accepts the donation from Country Cruiser members (from left): Jim Chetney, Sandy Chetney, Mike Abare and Bonnie Abare. The Fulton Fire Dept. had a coat drive and collected 42 coats, and 19 hats and gloves. From left Firefighters Jack Patrick, Nick Tyler, Tim Archer, Captain Mike Stafford, Firefighters Jack Howard, Joe Bright, Vic Runeare, and Mike Somers. “We are extremely grateful to both of these organizations for their continued support” said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. “Needs are great at this time of year and these donations are very important in helping to meet needs in our community” For more information on supporting the food pantry or CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980.
