CountryMax Cuts Ribbon At New Oswego Store

OSWEGO, N.Y. – CountryMax held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newest superstore located at 276 State Route 104 on July 11.

Oswego officials, Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee, and leaders from around Oswego County joined CountryMax team members in the celebration.

The store showcases multiple custom-built, wood-themed interior elements reflecting local history, as well as climate-controlled small pet rooms, a ship aquarium room, and more than 2,000 square feet of premium, healthy foods for dogs, cats, and pets of all shapes and sizes. In addition to the massive selection of healthy pet options, the new location boasts a large selection of barn and stable feed and supplies, as well as an expansive lawn and garden offering for all seasons.

Additional features include “Fort Scrub House” self-serve dog wash, special events room with an indoor/outdoor stall, and a custom-built wood lodge filled with homesteading products, beer, wine, cider, and cheese making kits, housewares, gifts and novelty items.

