CountryMax Remains Open As Essential Business

First and foremost, we hope that you and your loved ones are safe, healthy, and in good spirits. At CountryMax, we’re hard at work ensuring our community will be able to get the essential food and supplies for their pets and livestock in these uncertain times.

We take our responsibility as an essential community resource to keep pets and livestock fed and healthy extremely seriously, while also putting the health and safety of our team members, customers, and community at the top of the list. We’d like to address a few key points about our stores and operations at the current time- while also knowing that with an ever-changing world we may need to modify these at any time.

First- CountryMax Stores will remain open as an essential business. As mentioned, providing the community with an essential source of food for pets and livestock necessary for survival is literally what we’re here for on a daily basis, and it is heightened even more in this time of uncertainty.

Our hours of operations have been reduced, beginning Monday March 23 – our stores will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Store staffing has also been reduced where possible, but we will remain operational to make sure we can provide this essential animal health service.

Next, we know that our role in informing the public of anything health related is very virtually zero- government and health organizations are (and should be) everyone’s source for anything public health related. Still, we are distributing signage throughout our stores to remind team members and customers to practice recommended guidelines, including “The Five” and social distancing.

Finally, we ask that everyone in our stores- team members and customers alike- remember that we are all in this, and will get through this, together. We’re working as hard as we can to carry out business functions normally, but delays and temporary out of stocks are going to be part of life right now and we hope everyone can understand.

If you do not feel well or choose not to visit our stores, please remember we have at-home delivery or “buy online, pickup in-store” options available at www.countrymax.com.

Thank you for choosing CountryMax, and we are all hoping you and your loved ones stay safe and healthy.

CountryMax, a local, family-owned retailer, carries a large selection of healthy pet foods and pet supplies, barn and stable feed and supplies, small animals, home, lawn and garden, and wild bird supplies. CountryMax, in business for over 35 years, operates 17 locations across New York State.

