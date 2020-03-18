CountryMax Remains Open

Victor, N.Y. – We are open, at our normal business hours. We are committed to ensuring our community of customers are able to get their pets and livestock the food and supplies they need to survive.

CountryMax has a location in Oswego.

Our first priority while providing this essential source for food and supplies is the health and safety of our team members, customers, and community as a whole. We’re taking steps in stores and in our offices to limit and prevent the spread of COVID-19, as we hope everyone is across the country.

We are planning on remaining open, although we are prepared to react if the manner in which we are open needs to be adjusted further to the rapidly changing situation around us all.

If you do not feel well or choose not to visit our stores, please remember we have at-home delivery or “buy online, pickup in-store” options available at www.countrymax.com.

CountryMax, a local, family-owned retailer, carries a large selection of healthy pet foods and pet supplies, barn and stable feed and supplies, small animals, home, lawn and garden, and wild bird supplies. CountryMax, in business for over 35 years, operates 17 locations across New York State.

