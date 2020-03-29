County Announces COVID-19 Case Locations

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup is urging residents to take every necessary precaution to avoid public places and groups of people as much as possible during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

He said this evening, March 28, that the Oswego County Health Department has been notified that the number of positive cases of coronavirus in Oswego County has risen to 10. The ages of infected range from a young child to senior citizens. Where appropriate, other family members and contacts have also been placed in mandatory quarantine or mandatory isolation.

“Upon the advice of the medical professionals leading the COVID-19 task force here in Oswego County, and in the interest of protecting the privacy of persons found to be infected with coronavirus, we have done our best to resist public pressure to release the locations of those individuals. A couple of these individuals opted to self-identify and that was their right to do so,” said Legislature Chairman Weatherup.

Today, despite the fact that the medical team leaders had recommended otherwise, a breach of privacy occurred, and public health emergency protocols were violated by someone outside the response team.

“This breach has changed the environment that we must operate in,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Over the last week or so we have slowly received test results showing that a small fraction of the total number of people tested have returned as positive for the coronavirus. To date, positive cases have been identified in the cities of Fulton and Oswego as well as the towns of Constantia, Hastings, Richland, Schroeppel and West Monroe. It is important to understand that this virus is everywhere, not just in communities where tests have so far indicated. It is imperative that our residents practice the prescribed protective measures starting with social distancing if we hope to be successful in controlling the spread of this disease.”

“COVID-19 has come to Oswego County and is across central New York,” said Huang. “It’s no longer a travel-related issue, it is also being transmitted in the community. It’s imperative that we all follow the crucial measures I’ve outlined here. Social distancing will help to slow the spread of the virus in our community and limit your chance of exposure.”

Huang advises residents of all ages throughout the county to diligently practice frequent hand-washing and social distancing to prevent the virus from continuing to spread. “People need to stay home as much as possible. It is okay to get outside to be active by walking or playing tennis, but don’t directly interact with other people in recreational activities like basketball or soccer.”

People are urged to:

Stay home as much as possible.

Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types and sizes.

Keep six feet from other people.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home if you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.

“Anyone can be exposed to the COVID-19 virus at some point if they’re not staying home and not following the protective guidelines recommended by the health department,” said Chairman Weatherup. “No one in any area is immune from this virus. It knows no boundaries. That’s why we closed the schools, that’s why non-essential services have been closed, and that’s why the Governor is issuing Executive Orders. You should not be out in public unless the trip is necessary. We encourage people to enjoy the outdoors, but keep at least six feet away from other people, don’t go out in groups, and make sure your kids are following these precautions. This isn’t the time for play-dates and visits with grandparents.”

As of 2:30 p.m. today, the health department reported 295 people have been tested for COVID-19; 10 positive cases; 193 negative results; 91 pending results; 94 people in precautionary quarantine, and 52 in mandatory isolation or quarantine.

Chairman Weatherup said these numbers fluctuate frequently, and as the number of people being tested increases, the number of people monitored is also increasing.

“I want to reinforce that our health department is following the proper medical procedures to isolate, monitor and assist infected individuals,” said Chairman Weatherup. “The health department works closely with patients to identify and notify those who have been in contact with a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, to make sure they are quarantined, and are tested or treated if needed.”

The Oswego County Health Department follows the New York State Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 testing. Anyone with questions should contact their health care provider or the health department’s COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

Oswego County posts informational videos at 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays addressing various COVID-19 topics. The videos are available on the county’s COVID-19 YouTube playlist, and are also linked to the COVID-19 webpage at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.

For more information about coronavirus, visit the Health Department’s webpage or call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 or the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

Residents can call the COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at 1-844-863-9314 for mental health counseling.

