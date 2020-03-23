County Community Development, Tourism And Planning Closed To Walk-Ins

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Community Development, Tourism and Planning Department is temporarily closed to walk-in traffic in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and protect the health and well-being of the public.

The department includes the planning, housing, tourism and public information offices.

To submit an application for the 239 Review process, please visit the planning office’s website at www.oswegocounty.com/planning for further instructions. Communities are encouraged to submit relevant documents through email to [email protected] or the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) if a digital transmission is not possible. For more assistance, call 315-349-8322 to make an appointment to speak with planning office staff.

The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Rental Assistance Program remains in operation and owners will continue to receive payments as scheduled. Applications for the waiting list and other correspondence should be sent through fax or USPS. Recertifications will be done through the mail as well.

All housing unit inspections are temporarily on hold except in the case of an emergency due to health and safety issues. Tenants wishing to move may have to pay the full rent themselves until the new unit can be inspected. If you have any questions, please call the housing office at 315-349-8263. Fax documents to 315-349-8417.

For tourism information, please call 315-349-8322 or email [email protected] to request brochures. Stay up to date with the latest news and information by subscribing to the county’s mailing list for news releases at www.oswegocounty.com.

For other questions about services, call 315-349-8322. Send documents through USPS at 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126.

