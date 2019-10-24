County Democratic Committee Announces Endorsements

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Democratic Committee is proud to endorse a slate of candidates running for office this November who have invested in their communities and are working to create positive change for our county.
These twenty are committed to serving the interests of the citizens of our towns and cities and ready to tackle the challenges facing us.
Election Day is November 5 at your local poll site and this year early voting starts Saturday October 26 at the Board of Elections on Seneca Street in Oswego.
Check the BOE website for the hours, as they vary daily. http://oswegocounty.com/boe/news.html
The candidates are:
Fulton:
Daniel Farfaglia: Mayor
Dennis Merlino: 5th Ward
Don Patrick: 3rd Ward
Ernesto Garcia: 2nd Ward
Oswego:
Susan McBrearty: 1st Ward
Maureen Wills: 2nd Ward
Jonathan Ashline: 3rd Ward
Diane Zeller: 4th Ward
Matthew Fleming: 5th Ward
Scriba:
Jim Jackson: Town Council
Mexico
Betsey Passer: Supervisor
George Peterson: Highway
Randy Ladd: Town Council
Minetto
Ken Auyer: Town Justice
Parish:
John Dunham: Supervisor
Shenvalee Lee: Town Council
Kelly Reader: Town Clerk
County Legislature:
1. Tim Braun: 17th District
2. Tom Drumm: 16th District
3. Marie Schadt: 19th District
