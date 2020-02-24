County Invites Input on Proposed Oswego River Launch Site

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism, and Planning will host a public meeting from 6 to 9 p.m. March 5, to discuss a proposed small craft boat launch, trail and access to the Oswego River Canal.

The meeting will be held in the Legislative Chambers on the fourth floor of the Oswego County Office Building, 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego.

Dave Turner, director of the Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning, said the project is proposed on a 7.83-acre, county-owned parcel of land at 380-404 E. River Road, on the east bank of the river across from St. Peter’s Cemetery.

The site is about .7-mile south of Lock 6 on the Oswego River Canal.

Plans for the site include access for canoeing, kayaking, fishing and appropriate recreational activities for people of all abilities.

“The need for public access to this portion of the river has been identified in several planning documents dating back to the 1980s,” said County Legislator Tim Stahl, District 20, chairman of the Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee. “Canoeing and kayaking have become increasingly more popular over the last several years, and the section between Oswego and Minetto is an excellent location for paddlers to enjoy the Oswego River Canal. Currently, there is no public access to this section without going through a canal lock, which can be very intimidating in lightweight paddled boats.”

The March 5 public visioning session will include a brief overview of potential plans for the property, followed by a workshop designed to solicit ideas from residents.

Kayakers, anglers, trail and recreation enthusiasts with all levels of ability are encouraged to attend and provide ideas that may be incorporated into the project’s design.

The Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning received a grant from the New York State Environmental Protection Fund to hire a contractor for design, engineering and construction management of the project.

The county is providing matching funds through in-kind services provided by the County Planning Office and County Highway Department.

GYMO Architecture, Engineering and Land Surveying of Watertown and Syracuse was selected as the project consultant through an RFP process last summer.

In addition to Stahl, members of the Economic Development and Planning Committee include Vice Chairwoman Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10, Pennellville; Edward Gilson, District 3, Pulaski; Paul House, District 8, Hastings; Roy Reehil, District 5, Constantia; Marie Schadt, District 19, Oswego; and Morris Sorbello, District 23, Granby.

For more information, contact the County Department of Community Development, Tourism and

Planning at 315-349-8292 or email [email protected]

