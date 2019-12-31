County Legislature Honors Kastler

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature honored Legislator Margaret Kastler during its last meeting of the year.

Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9, thanked her for more than a dozen years of dedicated service she has provided to the residents of District 1, representing portions of Sandy Creek, Redfield and Boylston.

Kastler has a long history of public service, from her tenure in the U.S. Air Force to her posts as Sandy Creek Town Assessor and Sandy Creek Town Supervisor.

A former local business owner, Kastler has also served as an historian, volunteer dispatcher and director of the Annie Porter Ainsworth Memorial Library.

As a legislator, Kastler has served on the Legislature’s Health Committee for her entire tenure, over 12 years.

She also served nine years on the Legislature’s Public Safety Committee and one year on the Legislature’s Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee.

