County Legislature Launches Red Kettle Season

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee presented a certificate to officers and board members of the Oswego County Salvation Army Advisory Board in recognition of the group’s annual Red Kettle Campaign.

The program runs until December 24.

The campaign is an annual fundraising effort to benefit Oswego County individuals and families in a time of need.

The Salvation Army is a well-established, non-profit organization which aims to raise $70,000 to maintain services throughout the coming year, including soup kitchens, food pantries and the Christmas program which supplies food baskets and toys for children.

Pictured from left are Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; Daniel T. Farfaglia, District 24; Thomas Brown, president of the Salvation Army Advisory Board; Salvation Army Lt. Alberta Rakestraw; Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5; James Karasek, District 22; Nathan Emmons, District 15; and Tim Stahl, District 20.

