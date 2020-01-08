County Legislature Swears In Six New Legislators

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature held its first meeting of the year Jan. 2 and released its video Jan. 6, showing the inauguration of six new legislators.
The following were sworn into office at the meeting:
- District 1 – Michael Yerdon
- District 2 – Herbert Yerdon
- District 17 – Laurie Mangano
- District 18 – Robert Wilmott
- District 24 – Marc Greco
- District 25 – Ralph Stacy Jr.
All incumbent legislators were also sworn in. The following positions were determined as well:
- Chairman of the legislature – James Weatherup
- Vice Chairman – Linda Lockwood
- Clerk of the legislature – Chris Jones
- Majority leader – Terry Wilbur
- Majority whip – Tim Stahl
- Minority leader – Thomas Drumm
- Minority whip – Marie Schadt
The new legislature passed 17 resolutions during its first meeting. The calendar for the year’s meetings can be found here.