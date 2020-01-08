County Legislature Swears In Six New Legislators

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature held its first meeting of the year Jan. 2 and released its video Jan. 6, showing the inauguration of six new legislators.

The following were sworn into office at the meeting:

District 1 – Michael Yerdon

District 2 – Herbert Yerdon

District 17 – Laurie Mangano

District 18 – Robert Wilmott

District 24 – Marc Greco

District 25 – Ralph Stacy Jr.

All incumbent legislators were also sworn in. The following positions were determined as well:

Chairman of the legislature – James Weatherup

Vice Chairman – Linda Lockwood

Clerk of the legislature – Chris Jones

Majority leader – Terry Wilbur

Majority whip – Tim Stahl

Minority leader – Thomas Drumm

Minority whip – Marie Schadt

The new legislature passed 17 resolutions during its first meeting. The calendar for the year’s meetings can be found here.

