County Legislature Swears In Six New Legislators

January 8, 2020 Kassadee Paulo
Linda Lockwood swearing in as Vice Chairman. Photo from Oswego County Government.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature held its first meeting of the year Jan. 2 and released its video Jan. 6, showing the inauguration of six new legislators. 

The following were sworn into office at the meeting:

  • District 1 – Michael Yerdon
  • District 2 – Herbert Yerdon 
  • District 17 – Laurie Mangano
  • District 18 – Robert Wilmott
  • District 24 – Marc Greco
  • District 25 – Ralph Stacy Jr. 

All incumbent legislators were also sworn in. The following positions were determined as well:

  • Chairman of the legislature – James Weatherup
  • Vice Chairman – Linda Lockwood
  • Clerk of the legislature – Chris Jones
  • Majority leader – Terry Wilbur
  • Majority whip – Tim Stahl
  • Minority leader – Thomas Drumm
  • Minority whip – Marie Schadt

The new legislature passed 17 resolutions during its first meeting. The calendar for the year’s meetings can be found here