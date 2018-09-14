County, Middle Management Strike A New Deal

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature on Thursday night approved a new five-year contract with the Oswego County Professional Association.

The previous contract expired December 31, 2017.

The new tentative agreement was reached on August 1 and Oswego County Professional Association members approved it on August 16.

“The Oswego County Professional Association has enjoyed a good working relationship with Oswego County and that continues with this new five-year contract, said Terry Bennett, OCPA president.

The new pact calls for:

• Effective January 1, 2018 – 2% applied to members’ salary

• Effective January 1, 2019 – 2% applied to members’ salary

• Effective January 1, 2020 – 2% applied to members’ salary

• Effective January 1, 2021 – 2% applied to members’ salary

• Effective January 1, 2022 – 2% applied to members’ salary

“Our 45 members represent 17 departments in middle management and work with upper management and county workers to ensure good working relationships, solid programs and service to county residents,” Bennett told Oswego County Today after the meeting. “We are cognizant of the financial challenges the legislature and administration are facing.”

The contract was approved by the membership, with much input by the members, she added.

“It includes several provisions that provide our members some additional protections and benefits that are in line with their responsibilities as middle managers,” Bennett said. “The Oswego County Professional Association’s negotiating team worked hard with the county team to bring an acceptable contract to the members and I appreciate the efforts of my team members: vice president John Ferry, treasurer Nicole Kolmsee, secretary Mary Ellen Barbeau, Christopher Baldwin and William Havner.”

