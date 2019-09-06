County: Mosquito Population has Declined, EEE Still Present in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – The latest test results of mosquito samples collected near the Toad Harbor Swamp in the town of West Monroe show that the Eastern equine encephalitis virus is still present in the environment, Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said.

“Despite the longer, cooler nights mosquitoes are still around and tests show the virus is too. EEE was found in three samples of mosquitoes collected last week and tested by the New York State Department of Health,” said Huang.

As the mosquito population begins to decline, the health department continues to monitor mosquito and virus activities in collaboration with the state Department of Health.

People in all areas of the county should remain vigilant in their personal protection practices to prevent mosquito bites.

This includes using insect repellent; limiting outdoor activities around dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active; wearing long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors; and eliminating standing water around the home.

For more information about EEE and other viruses transmitted by mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564 or 1-800-596-3200, ext. 3564 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or visit the Oswego County Health Department’s website at http://www.oswegocounty.com/health/index.html.

After 4 p.m., call 315-341-0086.

