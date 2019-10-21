County Office for the Aging Provides Additional Transportation to Senior Dining Sites

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Office for the Aging now provides additional transportation days to several dining centers with brief stops for shopping thanks the Unmet Needs funding it has received from the New York State Office for the Aging.

Anyone wishing to be transported to or from the sites must call to make a reservation.

There is no fee for this service.

Contributions are accepted, but not required.

No one will be denied service due to inability or unwillingness to contribute to cost of services.

Updated transportation to all senior dining sites is as follows:

• Central Square: Community Church, 833 US Rte. 11, Tuesday and Thursday

• Fulton: Municipal Building, 141 S. First St., Monday and Friday

• Hannibal: Community Library, 162 Oswego St., Monday

• Mexico: Lighthouse Church, 11 S. Jefferson St., Wednesday

• Parish: New Hope Church, 814 Rider St., Thursday

• Phoenix: Congregational Church, 43 Bridge St., Wednesday and Friday

“We’re pleased to increase days of transportation to the senior dining sites as it was determined to be an area of unmet needs in Oswego County,” said Sara Sunday, director, Oswego County Office for the Aging. “Being able to provide additional days allows transportation-dependent older residents of Oswego County to attend the senior center where they can engage in comradery, health education and promotion, art projects, a delicious hot meal and socialization. As part of the transportation trip, participants can also take advantage of a short stop for shopping.”

The Office for the Aging provides transportation for those aged 60 and older with funding provided by the Oswego County Legislature, New York State Office for the Aging, the U.S. Administration for Community Living, and participant contributions.

For more information on services provided by the Oswego County Office for the Aging, call 315-349-3484 weekdays or visit www.oswegocounty.com/ofa.

