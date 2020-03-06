County Office For The Aging To Hold ‘Medicare 101’ Information Session March 16

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Office for the Aging will present “Medicare 101,” a free informational seminar about Medicare benefits, at the Nick Sterio Public Health Training Room, 70 Bunner St., Oswego, from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 16.

The agency is presenting the seminars the third Monday of each month.

The seminar is an overview of Medicare for current and new Medicare recipients and covers Medicare Parts A and B, Medicare Advantage Plans, prescription drug plans, Medigap and supplemental policies, EPIC pharmaceutical insurance, and low-income subsidy programs.

The presentation is open to the public. Registration is required. Call the Office for the Aging weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., phone 315-349-3484, to reserve a seat.

