County Presents Certificate Of Appreciation To Bickford

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Government, Courts, and Consumer Affairs Committee presented Carol “Peggy” Bickford a certificate of appreciation for her 20 years of service.

Bickford is an Elections Commissioner for the Oswego County Board of Elections.

Pictured from left are legislators Thomas Drumm, District 16; Heather DelConte, District 18; Committee Chairman David M. Holst, District 4; Bickford; Nathan Emmons, District 15; Edward Gilson, District 3; and Terry Wilbur, District 21.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...