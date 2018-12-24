County Presents Certificate Of Appreciation To Bickford

December 24, 2018 Contributor

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Government, Courts, and Consumer Affairs Committee presented Carol “Peggy” Bickford a certificate of appreciation for her 20 years of service.

Carol “Peggy” Bickford
Carol “Peggy” Bickford cited

Bickford is an Elections Commissioner for the Oswego County Board of Elections.

Pictured from left are legislators Thomas Drumm, District 16; Heather DelConte, District 18; Committee Chairman David M. Holst, District 4; Bickford; Nathan Emmons, District 15; Edward Gilson, District 3; and Terry Wilbur, District 21.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*