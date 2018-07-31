County Presents Commendation To LaRock

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee recently recognized 2018 Veteran of the Year, Corporal Robert “Bob” LaRock.

A veteran of the Korean War, he was recognized for his honorable service in our nation’s military, his devotion to our country and his contributions as an honored community member.

Pictured from left are Daniel T. Farfaglia, District 24; Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; Tim Stahl, District 20; Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Michael LaRock (son); LaRock; Lisa Lewis (daughter); Jamie Hamlin, director of Oswego County Veterans Services; James Karasek, District 22; Nathan Emmons, District 15; and Thomas Drumm, District 16.

