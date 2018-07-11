County Recognizes Bicentennial Of Oswego Town

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature recently recognized Oswego Town on its bicentennial and joins in celebrating its proud heritage and promising future.

The township was formed on May 5, 1918, in the village schoolhouse.

It was the home of many outstanding civic, business and community leaders such as Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, a leader and advocate in the suffrage and dress reform movements, who was the only woman to ever receive the Congressional Medal of Honor for her service in the American Civil War.

Other notable citizens include David Hall McConnell, the founder of Avon Products; and the Adams sisters, the creators of the famous Columbian Dolls.

Residents of the town of Oswego have made numerous contributions to the hopes, dreams, and prosperity of families and businesses across Oswego County and the State of New York.

From left are legislators Terry Wilbur, District 21; Tim Stahl, District 20; Oswego County Legislature Chairman Shane Broadwell, District 17; Oswego Town Supervisor Richard Kaulfuss; Oswego Town Historian George DeMass; Marie C. Schadt, District 19; and Daniel T. Farfaglia, District 24.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

