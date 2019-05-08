County Recognizes Nancy Wright

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee presented Nancy Wright, a case supervisor at the Oswego County Department of Social Services, with a certificate of appreciation for her 30 years of dedicated service.

Pictured from left are Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; James Karasek, District 22; Thomas Drumm, District 16; Daniel T. Farfaglia, District 24; Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Wright; Carey Benzing, director of services at the Oswego County Department of Social Services; Stacy Alvord, commissioner of the Oswego County Department of Social Services; David M. Holst, District 4; Nathan Emmons, District 15; and Tim Stahl, District 20.

