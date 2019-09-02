County Recognizes Susan Naugle

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee presented Susan Naugle with a certificate of appreciation for her 25 years of service to the county.

Naugle is a typist at the Oswego County Department of Social Services.

Pictured from left in the front row are legislators Tim Stahl, District 20; Marti Babock, deputy commissioner of the Oswego County Department of Social Services; Naugle; and Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5.

Pictured from left in the back row are James Karasek, District 22; Thomas Drumm, District 16; Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; Nathan Emmons, District 15; and Daniel T. Farfaglia, District 24.

