County Requests Residents Adopt Limited Travel Plan

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup requested in his video message to the public yesterday, April 8, that residents adopt a limited travel plan like the plan introduced by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and supported by other Central New York counties.

This announcement video can be found here along with other COVID-19 updates.

“The voluntary travel restriction begins Saturday and is in the interest of the public’s health and safety,” Weatherup said. “While none of us have the authority to enforce this as a matter of law, we can police this travel plan and keep track of those who ignore it.

“The voluntary travel restriction has residents who were born in an odd year eligible to run essential errands on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. We encourage people who were born in even-numbered years to do likewise on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. On Sundays, we encourage people to just stay home,” he said.

In his video message, Weatherup also reminded people that while Easter is an important holiday and comes with many traditions, “this year it would be best observed in the comfort of your own home with only the members of your own household.”

Like many communities, Weatherup said, the county was unaware of the Unicast community scoring system that ranks ongoing travel in the community by tracking cell phone locations.

“We were unaware of this measurement until it was presented to us that our score for ongoing travel in the community was a ‘D,’” he said. “While this wasn’t good news, it was helpful in enhancing our understanding of real-time issues that needed attention. Since then, we have increased our messaging of the importance of staying at home and only traveling outside your home for essential purposes. We have also authorized all of our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to be proactive in helping to enforce the Governor’s Executive Orders related to these issues.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 is very much present in our communities. This virus is transmitted even by people showing no symptoms, and social distancing is still very important,” he said. “We ask at this time that you follow the Governor’s Executive Order and avoid all non-essential trips and group gatherings.”

Go to health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates, and video presentations or visit oswegocounty.com. People with questions may call the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

