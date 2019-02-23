County Residents Should Prepare For Potential Emergencies This Weekend

OSWEGO COUNTY – With a high wind event forecast for Sunday, Feb. 24, Oswego County Director of Emergency Management Dale A. Currier, CEM, urges people to prepare for potential emergency conditions and monitor the weather this weekend.

The National Weather Service – Buffalo Forecast Office has issued a high wind warning that is in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.

Strong wind gusts may bring down trees and power lines and result in scattered to numerous power outages throughout the region from late Sunday morning into Sunday night.

“This storm has the potential to create some dangerous conditions in Oswego County,” Currier said. “People should take precautions now and continue to follow local weather reports throughout the weekend.”

Currier urged people to do the following:

• Secure loose items such as lawn furniture and garbage cans.

• Repair loose siding and secure gutters.

• Be prepared for power outages – have an emergency kit with enough food and water for a minimum of three days for each person in your home.

• Make sure the gas tank of your car is at least half-full.

• Keep your cellular telephone charged and have an extra battery or power source available, if possible.

• Be sure to operate generators outside and disconnect from National Grid’s system before operating.

• Never use your grill indoors.

The high winds may also cause shoreline flooding and erosion along the eastern shore of Lake Ontario.

“The sustained high winds may cause ice to build up against the shore and cause significant damage,” Currier said. “People on the eastern shore, especially in the Sandy Pond area, should watch closely for flooding conditions.”

Currier noted the warmer temperatures forecast for Sunday morning along with the high winds will also make it dangerous for ice fishing near Lake Ontario and throughout the region.

“Ice fishermen should avoid venturing out on the ice in those conditions,” he said.

People should report power outages to National Grid online at 1-800-867-5222 or online at https://www1.nationalgridus.com/ReportOrCheckOutage.

People should call 911 in life-threatening emergencies.

More information on preparing for emergencies is available at www.ready.gov.

