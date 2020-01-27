County Sponsors Workshop for SSDI and SSI Beneficiaries

FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York offers a free Work Incentive Seminar Event (WISE) workshop from 11 a.m. to noon on Feb. 19 at 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

The event provides information to Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries between the ages of 18 and 64 about Social Security’s “Ticket to Work” program and other work incentives that are available to help them enter or return to the workforce on their path toward financial independence.

“The incentives include allowing SSDI beneficiaries to continue receiving their full benefit for at least 12 months while working and counting less than half of SSI beneficiaries’ gross-earned income,” said Lisa Cashel, employment specialist at Oswego County Workforce New York. “Social Security also offers support programs that allow beneficiaries to continue their Medicare and Medicaid coverage.”

Those interested in attending are asked to call Oswego County Workforce NY at 315-591-9000 or stop in between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

WISE workshops are held every month.

Those who are unable to attend the Feb. 19 event and are interested in learning about available incentives to help them work while receiving Social Security disability benefits may call Cashel at 315-591-9158 to sign up for a future event or schedule an individual appointment.

