County Taking Applications for Veterans Manufactured Housing Replacement Program

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning is accepting applications for its Veterans First Manufactured Housing Replacement Program until Aug. 17.

The department was awarded funds last fall to implement a manufactured housing replacement program for eligible households.

Preference is provided to households with a military veteran.

“This program is targeted at income-eligible homeowners who are veterans, who are living in manufactured homes constructed prior to 1980 that are located on land that is secured by a deed,” said Donna Scanlon, director of Community Development Programs for the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning. “After Aug. 17 applications will be reviewed and rated for program eligibility.”

Preliminary program applications will be accepted from homeowners who meet these criteria:

– The manufactured home must have two or more significant substandard issues to be eligible for replacement.

– The property that the manufactured home is located on must be owned by the applicant and should be in the applicant’s name for at least one year.

– The applicant must be income- eligible and the manufactured home must be their primary residence.

To be eligible, annual household income cannot be more than $38,100 for one-person household; $43,550 for a two-person family; $49,000 for a three-person family; $54,400 for a four-person family; $58,800 for a five-person family; $63,150 for a six-person family; $68,000 for a seven -person family; and $72,360 for an eight-person family.

Income is based on all persons residing in the household.

For more information or to request an application, contact Scanlon at the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning weekdays, at 315-349-8292.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

