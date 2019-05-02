County Tourism Office Hosts Marketing Meeting for Fishing Charters and Guides

MEXICO, NY – Local fishing charters and guides will have the opportunity to learn about the angler marketing campaign conducted by the Oswego County Tourism Office, and how they can partner with the department, at a public meeting to be held at Oswego CiTi BOCES May 14, Dave Turner, director of the County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning, announced.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in Board Room 127 at Oswego CiTi BOCES, 179 County Route 64, Mexico.

Refreshments will be provided.

At the meeting, the tourism department will give an overview of ongoing activities and strategies used to promote Oswego County’s world-class sportfishery.

Representatives will also discuss ways that angling businesses can partner with the county to help promote themselves and the fishery in general.

“The economic and recreational value of Lake Ontario and Oneida Lake, the Salmon and Oswego rivers, and the smaller tributary streams can’t be over-stated,” said Turner. “Many people depend on these waters for their livelihood, and we take our responsibility of working to maintain market share as the top fishing destination in New York State very seriously. This meeting will be an opportunity for charters and guides to talk with the tourism marketing team about what we’re doing, learn about ways to partner with us, and offer your input and suggestions.”

Visitor spending in Oswego County topped $157,735,000 in 2017, the highest on record, according to Empire State Development.

The Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning manages a comprehensive, multi-media marketing campaign to attract visitors to Oswego County.

“It’s important that our partners are aware of how we market the county, and how they can work with us to extend our reach. We also want to hear feedback from them on their own marketing strategies,” said Turner.

To reserve a spot, e-mail [email protected] or call the Oswego County Tourism Office weekdays at 315-349-8322.

