County Tourism Office Provides Free Publicity for Summer and Fall Events

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Tourism Office is compiling information for its 2020 “Summer/Fall Events” brochure.

Events that take place between May 1 and Oct. 31 will be posted on the Visit Oswego County website and listed in the calendar print brochure, which is widely distributed at travel and vacation shows, chambers of commerce, NYS Thruway information centers, businesses and other outlets.

“The brochure typically includes more than 200 events as well as information on fishing tournaments, farm markets, outdoor concerts, and other summer and fall activities,” said Janet Clerkin, Tourism and Public Information Coordinator.

Organizations and businesses have until Friday, Feb. 14, to submit information.

People can fill out a form online and submit it directly to the Tourism Office at http://visitoswegocounty.com/more-to-see-do/calendar/events-in-oswego-county-entry-form/.

Forms have been sent to those who have submitted information in the past.

For more information, contact the Oswego County Tourism Office weekdays at 315-349-8322 or e-mail [email protected]

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...