County Treasurer’s Office Will Accept On-Line Tax Payments Beginning In January

OSWEGO COUNTY – Beginning in early January, Oswego County property owners will be able to pay their town and county tax bill through an on-line service on the County Treasurer’s web page. County Treasurer Kevin Gardner said the secure service is user-friendly and will allow taxpayers to pay their real estate taxes by credit card, debit card or electronic check. Gardner said the Treasurer’s Office has been working on developing the system for the past several months.

The service will be provided by Xpress-pay which provides a secure on-line payment service to governments and businesses across the U.S.

An individual’s card and banking information is deleted immediately after the transaction is finalized.

“One of my goals before being elected County Treasurer was to implement a payment system that is more convenient for taxpayers,” said Gardner. “This service allows anyone, including seasonal residents, to pay their taxes from anywhere in the U.S. We want to use any means available that makes it easier for taxpayers to pay their taxes.”

Taxpayers will be able to create their own personal account and use it annually or pay their taxes as a guest on the website.

They will be able to print their own receipt immediately or have the receipt emailed to them.

Property owners will be able to view a history of their tax payments, with most recent taxes owed listed first.

The payment processor will add a service fee at check-out.

Credit and debit cards will be charged 2.75 percent interest plus a .68 transition fee and e-checks will be charged $2.50 per e-check.

Gardner said the 2019 county and town tax bills will be issued in early January, at the same time the new system goes live.

The Treasurer’s Office staff has been testing the service for the past several weeks.

The on-line payment system will not accept partial or contract payments.

For information call the County Treasurer’s Office weekdays, at 315-349-8393, or visit http://www.oswegocounty.com/treasurer.shtml.

