County Veterans Office to Close for Renovation Sept. 27 – Oct. 5

FULTON – The Oswego County Veterans Service Office, located in the County Branch Office Building at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, will be closed for business Sept. 27 through Oct. 5.

The office is undergoing a complete remodel.

The phone line will be checked daily and emergency calls will be returned.

Veterans can send messages via Facebook if necessary at https://www.facebook.com/Oswego-County-Veterans-Agency.

“The staff is looking forward to welcoming veterans to our new office,” said Oswego County Veterans Services Director Jamie Hamlin.

Messages may be left at 315-591-9100.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...