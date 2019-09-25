County Will Hold Annual Auction of Tax Properties Oct. 5

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Real Property Tax Service will sell up to 118 parcels of tax delinquent properties at the annual tax property auction Oct. 5, at the Mexico High School, 3338 Main St., Mexico.

Bidder registration begins at 8 a.m. and the auction will start at 10 a.m.

An informational and early registration meeting for bidders will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4, at the high school.

Highly suggested pre-registration will also be available online at www.collarcityauctions.com.

A complete list of properties is listed on the Oswego County website at http://www.oswegocounty.com/rpts/files/Catalog.pdf.

Betsy Knapp, director of Real Property Tax Services, said new policies in effect allow prior owners of 2019 foreclosure properties to bid on their property.

Their minimum bid must be for the amount of taxes owed.

Prior owners will be bidding against the general public.

The opening bid restriction is only in effect against the prior owner of the tax property and not the general public.

Elected or appointed government officials and their immediate family members, and officials involved with the assessment or taxation process in any Oswego County municipality, are not eligible to bid on properties.

Bidders must not have defaulted from an Oswego County tax delinquent auction within the last five years.

Bidders will receive a description and view a computer presentation that includes a photograph of each parcel as it is offered for sale.

More information is available by contacting the Oswego County Real Property Tax Service at 315-349-8315 or 1-800-596-3200, ext. 8315 or http://www.oswegocounty.com/rpts/auction.html or Collar City Auctions at www.collarcityauctions.com.

