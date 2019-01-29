County Workers Contribute to Human Concerns Center

OSWEGO COUNTY – Staff members of Oswego County’s Human Resources Department and Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning join forces throughout the year to support the Human Concerns Center, an emergency food pantry located in Oswego.

In 2018, the group raised $1,090 to contribute to the pantry for food and other necessities.

The drive began more than 20 years ago when Christine Clary, former employee benefits technician with what was then called the Oswego County Personnel Department, put out the call for a collection of dry or canned food for the pantry.

In 2016, the group started contributing money rather than goods, enabling the pantry to buy much-needed items for its shelves.

As a result, contributions have steadily increased.

The total donation for 2018 was nearly double the 2017 amount.

As an added bonus, employees who contribute receive the privilege of a slightly relaxed dress code a few times each month.

The Human Concerns Center is an emergency food pantry serving the city of Oswego.

It provides three daily meals in three-day packages to qualified recipients.

Every person in the household must bring in identification to qualify, and those who are older than 18 must also bring a piece of mail with their name and address on it.

The pantry is a not-for-profit organization that is completely comprised of volunteers within the community, including its administration and board of directors.

Located at 85 E. Fourth St. in Oswego, it is open from noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information about the Human Concerns Center, call 315-342-7301.

