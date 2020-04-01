COVID-19 Statistics Update, April 1, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 4 p.m. today, there have been three additional case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday. The total is now 23 cases across the county.

County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup briefed the public in a video posted to the county’s YouTube page. He discussed yesterday’s legislative meeting where legislators approved funding for COVID-19 in the county, the appointment of Cathleen Palmitesso as Oswego County Director of Emergency Management, and urged residents to continue practicing social distancing and other health guidelines.

The video released today can be found below.

Today’s statistics are below. Oswego County: (as of 4 p.m.) Total # people tested: 475 (yesterday: 430)

Total # of positive cases: 23 (yesterday: 20)

Total # of negative results: 338 (yesterday: 290)

Pending results: 108 (yesterday: 116)

Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 118 (yesterday: 119)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 78 (yesterday: 76 )

Total recoveries: 2 (yesterday: 1)

Total # completed/released from monitoring: 335 (yesterday: 287 ) Areas With Cases (alphabetical order): Constantia

Fulton

Granby

Hastings

Oswego City

Oswego Town

Palermo

Richland

Schroeppel

Volney

West Monroe What It Means: Status Required for Precautionary Quarantine – Person meets one or more of the following criteria: has traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure (being in the same enclosed environment such as a classroom, office, or gatherings but greater than 6 ft from a person displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or someone who has tested positive for COVID-19) to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

– Person meets one or more of the following criteria: Status for Required Mandatory Quarantine – Person has been in close contact (within 6 feet) with someone who is positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or person has traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 and is displaying symptoms

– Person has been in close contact (within 6 feet) with someone who is positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or person has traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 and is displaying symptoms Status for Required Mandatory Isolation – Person has tested positive for COVID-19, whether or not displaying symptoms for COVID-19. New York: (as of noon) Total # of positive cases: 83,712 (yesterday: 75,795)

Total # of deaths: 1,941 (yesterday: 1,550) Watch today’s briefing given by Governor Andrew Cuomo here. U.S.: (as of 2:20 p.m.) Total # of positive cases: 203,608 (yesterday: 174,467)

Total # of deaths: 4,476 (yesterday: 3,440)

Total # of recoveries: 8,400 (yesterday: 6,038) Worldwide: (as of 2:20 p.m.) Total # of positive cases: 911,308 (yesterday: 838,061)

Total # of deaths: 45,497 (yesterday: 41,261)

Total # of recoveries: 191,673 (yesterday: 175,737) Oswego County also released a video yesterday about mental hygiene, which can be found here. Testing Criteria For COVID-19: If you have been quarantined and develop signs and symptoms

If you have had a negative flu test and respiratory panel and have signs and symptoms

If you have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 in the last 14 days and have signs and symptoms

If you have had close contact with a confirmed case and have signs and symptoms

If a physician has ruled out other causes and feels testing is warranted Guidelines from the Oswego County Health Department: Stay home.

Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types and sizes. (All non-essential gatherings of any size are banned.)

Keep six feet from other people.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home if you are sick.

Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. These are everyday habits that can help prevent the spread of several viruses. Resources: Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

New York Mental Health Hotline: 1-844-863-9314

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

City of Oswego Emergency Assistance

Oswego County Health Department

New York Department of Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Links For Statistics: Oswego County Oswego County Health Department

New York state New York Department of Health

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Worldwide Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center



