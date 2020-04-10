COVID-19 Statistics Update, April 10, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m. today, there have been four additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday. The cumulative number is now 42 cases across the county and of those, 20 have recovered and two have died.

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup held a briefing today. He said social distancing in the county has improved, and the county’s Unacast social distancing grade was bumped from a D to a C within the past week. According to Unacast, that grade is back to a D as of April 6.

Weatherup reminded residents that Oswego County is encouraging residents to adhere to a voluntary limited travel plan, and to limit trips to the solid waste facilities. More information on the travel plan can be found here.

“We would never ask people to miss medical appointments or skip work based on the voluntary travel recommendations,” Weatherup said. “What we do ask you is that you use common sense and realize the more we can keep people apart, the greater the chance of stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

