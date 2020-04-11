COVID-19 Statistics Update, April 11, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m. today, there have been no additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday. The cumulative number is still 42 cases across the county and of those, 21 have recovered and two have died.

Today’s statistics are below.

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.) Note, the total number of positive cases is cumulative and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers.

Total # of active cases: 19 (yesterday: 20)

Total # of positive cases: 42 (no change since yesterday)

Total recoveries: 21 (yesterday: 20)

Total # of deaths: 2 (no change since yesterday)

Total # people tested: 912 (yesterday: 886)

Total # of negative results: 800 (yesterday: 764)

Pending results: 66 (yesterday: 76)

Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 90 (yesterday: 97)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 77 (yesterday: 76)

Total completed/released from monitoring: 839 (yesterday: 806)

Unacast social distancing score (as of 9 a.m.): D+

All known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are being notified. In the event that a known case had public exposure when they were contagious, such as someone who worked in a restaurant, the county health department would alert citizens through the news media and social media.

Beginning today, April 11, customers entering the solid waste offices for business transactions at the Pulaski, Hastings and Hannibal transfer stations are asked to wear a face mask. More information can be found here.

Oswego Health reported it will be furloughing 25% of its workforce effective April 13. More information can be found here.

Areas With Cases (alphabetical order): Note, no new additions were reported today.

Boylston

Constantia

Fulton

Granby

Hastings

Mexico

Minetto

New Haven

Oswego City

Oswego Town

Palermo

Richland

Sandy Creek

Schroeppel

Scriba

Volney

West Monroe

Williamstown

New York: (as of 2 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 180, 458 (yesterday: 170,512)

Total # of deaths: 8,627 (yesterday: 7,844)

Unacast social distancing score (as of 9 a.m.): C

Watch today’s briefing given by Governor Andrew Cuomo here.

Other updates from the state include:

Cuomo directed schools and nonessential businesses to stay closed for an additional two weeks through April 29.

$600 in additional weekly unemployment benefits will be made available to all New Yorkers; and the period covered by unemployment benefits is being extended for another 13 weeks, for total of 39 weeks.

New Yorkers who have recovered from COVID-19 are encouraged to donate blood. Here’s information on how to donate .

NYS is increasing the maximum fine for violations of the state’s social distancing protocol from $500 to $1,000 to help address the lack of adherence to social distancing protocols.

New Yorkers without health insurance can apply through NY State of Health through May 15, 2020; must apply within 60 days of losing coverage.

U.S.: (as of 3:18 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 519,453 (yesterday: 491,358)

Total # of deaths: 20,071 (yesterday: 18,316)

Total # of recoveries: 29,507 (yesterday: 27,744)

Unacast social distancing score (as of 9 a.m.): C

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending wearing a face covering when out in public. Learn how to make one with or without access to a sewing machine here.

Worldwide: (as of 3:18 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 1,760,978 (yesterday: 1,677,256)

Total # of deaths: 107,775 (yesterday: 101,732)

Total # of recoveries: 396,693 (yesterday: 372,428)

What It Means:

Status Required for Precautionary Quarantine – Person meets one or more of the following criteria: has traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure (being in the same enclosed environment such as a classroom, office, or gatherings but greater than 6 ft from a person displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or someone who has tested positive for COVID-19) to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

Status for Required Mandatory Quarantine – Person has been in close contact (within 6 feet) with someone who is positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or person has traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 and is displaying symptoms

Status for Required Mandatory Isolation – Person has tested positive for COVID-19, whether or not displaying symptoms for COVID-19.

Testing Criteria For COVID-19:

If you have been quarantined and develop signs and symptoms

If you have had a negative flu test and respiratory panel and have signs and symptoms

If you have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 in the last 14 days and have signs and symptoms

If you have had close contact with a confirmed case and have signs and symptoms

If a physician has ruled out other causes and feels testing is warranted

Testing is done at the Oswego Hospital or the Pulaski Urgent Care. Testing is free for all eligible New Yorkers as ordered by a health care provider.

Guidelines from the Oswego County Health Department:

Stay home.

Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types and sizes. (All non-essential gatherings of any size are banned.)

Keep six feet from other people.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home if you are sick.

Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

These are everyday habits that can help prevent the spread of several viruses.

Resources:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

New York Mental Health Hotline: 1-844-863-9314

Links For Statistics:

Oswego County Oswego County Health Department

New York state New York Department of Health

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Worldwide Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center



