COVID-19 Statistics Update, April 13, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m. today, there have been three additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday. The cumulative number is 45 cases across the county and of those, 24 have recovered and two have died.

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup briefed the public today in a video on the county’s YouTube page. He thanked those who have been following the county’s voluntary limited travel plan.

“Our public health department is doing everything it possibly can to track possible contacts of positive cases and to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Weatherup said. “Patients who have tested positive are tracked and monitored. If there is a possible exposure in a public place, such as a store or restaurant, we will notify the public so they can monitor for symptoms if they are at risk of being exposed.”

Weatherup also addressed those who have been putting off medical appointments in fear of being exposed to COVID-19. He said people have other health needs beside the virus that need to be addressed.

“Call your doctor to schedule appointments for these services or if you need follow-up care,” Weatherup said. “If you have chest pains or stroke symptoms or severe abdominal pain, you should call 911. If you have health concerns about other matters, call your healthcare provider. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, such as a dry cough, fever, difficulty breathing or gastrointestinal symptoms, call your healthcare provider or the health department at 315-349-3330.”

Today’s statistics are below.

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.) Note, the total number of positive cases is cumulative and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers.

Total # of active cases: 19 (yesterday: 20)

Total # of positive cases: 45 (yesterday: 42)

Total recoveries: 24 (yesterday: 21)

Total # of deaths: 2 (no change since yesterday)

Total # people tested: 973 (yesterday: 932)

Total # of negative results: 863 (yesterday: 840)

Pending results: 61 (yesterday: 45)

Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 85 (yesterday: 70)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 78 (yesterday: 79)

Total completed/released from monitoring: 911 (yesterday: 876)

Unacast social distancing score (as of 10:05 a.m.): C (yesterday: C-)

All known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are being notified. In the event that a known case had public exposure when they were contagious, such as someone who worked in a restaurant, the county health department would alert citizens through the news media and social media.

Oswego Health reported it will be furloughing 25% of its workforce effective today, April 13. More information can be found here.

Areas With Cases (alphabetical order): Note, no new additions were added today.

Boylston

Constantia

Fulton

Granby

Hastings

Mexico

Minetto

New Haven

Orwell

Oswego City

Oswego Town

Palermo

Richland

Sandy Creek

Schroeppel

Scriba

Volney

West Monroe

Williamstown

New York: (as of 2 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 195,031 (yesterday: 188,694)

Total # of deaths: 10,056 (yesterday: 9,385)

Unacast social distancing score (as of 10:05 a.m.): C+ (no change since yesterday)

Watch today’s briefing given by Governor Andrew Cuomo here.

Other updates from the state include:

Cuomo directed schools and nonessential businesses to stay closed for an additional two weeks through April 29.

$600 in additional weekly unemployment benefits will be made available to all New Yorkers; and the period covered by unemployment benefits is being extended for another 13 weeks, for total of 39 weeks.

New Yorkers who have recovered from COVID-19 are encouraged to donate blood. Here’s information on how to donate .

NYS is increasing the maximum fine for violations of the state’s social distancing protocol from $500 to $1,000 to help address the lack of adherence to social distancing protocols.

New Yorkers without health insurance can apply through NY State of Health through May 15, 2020; must apply within 60 days of losing coverage.

U.S.: (as of 3:11 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 572,169 (yesterday: 547,681)

Total # of deaths: 23,078 (yesterday: 21,692)

Total # of recoveries: 42,324 (yesterday: 32,608)

Unacast social distancing score (as of 10:05 a.m.): C (no change since yesterday)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending wearing a face covering when out in public. Learn how to make one with or without access to a sewing machine here.

Worldwide: (as of 3:11 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 1,904,566 (yesterday: 1,835,373)

Total # of deaths: 118,459 (yesterday: 113,362)

Total # of recoveries: 446,002 (yesterday: 421,143)

What It Means:

Status Required for Precautionary Quarantine – Person meets one or more of the following criteria: has traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure (being in the same enclosed environment such as a classroom, office, or gatherings but greater than 6 ft from a person displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or someone who has tested positive for COVID-19) to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

Status for Required Mandatory Quarantine – Person has been in close contact (within 6 feet) with someone who is positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or person has traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 and is displaying symptoms

Status for Required Mandatory Isolation – Person has tested positive for COVID-19, whether or not displaying symptoms for COVID-19.

Testing Criteria For COVID-19:

If you have been quarantined and develop signs and symptoms

If you have had a negative flu test and respiratory panel and have signs and symptoms

If you have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 in the last 14 days and have signs and symptoms

If you have had close contact with a confirmed case and have signs and symptoms

If a physician has ruled out other causes and feels testing is warranted

Testing is done at the Oswego Hospital or the Pulaski Urgent Care. Testing is free for all eligible New Yorkers as ordered by a health care provider.

Guidelines from the Oswego County Health Department:

Stay home.

Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types and sizes. (All non-essential gatherings of any size are banned.)

Keep six feet from other people.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home if you are sick.

Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

These are everyday habits that can help prevent the spread of several viruses.

Resources:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

New York Mental Health Hotline: 1-844-863-9314

Links For Statistics:

Oswego County Oswego County Health Department

New York state New York Department of Health

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Worldwide Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center



