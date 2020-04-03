COVID-19 Statistics Update, April 3, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 2:30 p.m. today, there has been one additional case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday. The total is now 29 cases across the county and nine have recovered.

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, joined by Dr. Christina Liepke from the Oswego County Health Department and Dr. Duane Tull from Oswego Health, released a briefing video with updates and recaps of what the county has been doing since the pandemic began. The video is below and an additional article on the press conference can be found here.

