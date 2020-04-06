COVID-19 Statistics Update, April 6, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m. today, there has been one additional case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday. The cumulative number is now 33 cases across the county and 16 have recovered.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that New York On PAUSE will be extended. Non-essential businesses and schools are to remain closed until April 29. Cuomo said the rate of infection is starting to decrease because social distancing is working and that momentum needs to continue.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup briefed the public today in a video where information on personal protective equipment donations to the county was shared. The video is below.
Today’s statistics are below.
Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.) Note, the total number of positive cases is cumulative and the number of recoveries are of those numbers, so there are a total of 17 active cases in the county.
- Total # people tested: 668 (yesterday: 642)
- Total # of positive cases: 33 (yesterday: 32)
- Total # of negative results: 585 (yesterday: 564)
- Pending results: 50 (yesterday: 43)
- Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 69 (yesterday: 62)
- Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 88 (yesterday: 97 )
- Total recoveries: 16 (yesterday: 14)
- Total completed/released from monitoring: 605 (yesterday: 575)
Areas With Cases (alphabetical order): New additions are in bold.
- Boylston
- Constantia
- Fulton
- Granby
- Hastings
- Mexico
- New Haven
- Oswego City
- Oswego Town
- Palermo
- Richland
- Sandy Creek
- Schroeppel
- Scriba
- Volney
- West Monroe
What It Means:
- Status Required for Precautionary Quarantine – Person meets one or more of the following criteria:
- has traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms;
- or is known to have had a proximate exposure (being in the same enclosed environment such as a classroom, office, or gatherings but greater than 6 ft from a person displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or someone who has tested positive for COVID-19) to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.
- Status for Required Mandatory Quarantine – Person has been in close contact (within 6 feet) with someone who is positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or person has traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 and is displaying symptoms
- Status for Required Mandatory Isolation – Person has tested positive for COVID-19, whether or not displaying symptoms for COVID-19.
Oswego City: All city playgrounds, pavilions, ball courts, fields, rinks, facilities, etc are closed to the public. Walkways and trails remain open but social distancing must be practiced and no groups with more than three people. OPD and code enforcement officials will be on patrol. City Hall is closed. Wright’s Landing is closed until at least July 13. Wright’s Landing boat launch is open and free to public. The non-essential travel ban is in place.
Fulton City: Mayor Deana Michaels has created a Fulton Coronavirus Hotline so that residents can call and ask questions of the Mayor or Department Heads about the latest updates regarding the Coronavirus outbreak. The Fulton Coronavirus Hotline number is 315-895-4767.
New York: (as of Cuomo’s briefing this morning)
- Total # of positive cases: 130,689 (yesterday: 122,031)
- Total # of deaths: 4,758 (yesterday: 4,159)
Watch today’s briefing given by Governor Andrew Cuomo here.
U.S.: (as of 3:56 p.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 356,942 (yesterday: 325,185)
- Total # of deaths: 10,524 (yesterday: 9,267)
- Total # of recoveries: 18,999 (yesterday: 16,820)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending to wear a face covering when out in public. Learn how to make one with or without access to a sewing machine here.
Worldwide: (as of 3:56 p.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 1,331,032 (yesterday: 1,252,265)
- Total # of deaths: 73,917 (yesterday: 68,148)
- Total # of recoveries: 275,851 (yesterday: 258,495)
Testing Criteria For COVID-19:
- If you have been quarantined and develop signs and symptoms
- If you have had a negative flu test and respiratory panel and have signs and symptoms
- If you have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 in the last 14 days and have signs and symptoms
- If you have had close contact with a confirmed case and have signs and symptoms
- If a physician has ruled out other causes and feels testing is warranted
Testing is done at the Oswego Hospital or the Pulaski Urgent Care.
Guidelines from the Oswego County Health Department:
- Stay home.
- Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types and sizes. (All non-essential gatherings of any size are banned.)
- Keep six feet from other people.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
- Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
These are everyday habits that can help prevent the spread of several viruses.
Resources:
- Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330
- New York Mental Health Hotline: 1-844-863-9314
- Oswego County YouTube Updates
- These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
- City of Oswego Emergency Assistance
- Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767.
- Oswego County Health Department
- Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 dashboard
- New York Department of Health
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Links For Statistics:
- Oswego County
- Oswego County Health Department
- New York state
- New York Department of Health
- U.S.
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Worldwide
- Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
Thank you for the clear and repeated communication. Can Oswego County let us know if the individuals work at local businesses that are still open, so we know if we may have been exposed? We heard that this was the case with Pulaski Kinney Drugs, are there other businesses affected?
As they did with the possible exposure at a pharmacy in Pulaski, the health department notifies the public and news media if their investigation shows a potential exposure in a public place such as a store or restaurant. At this time there are no other known incidents in Oswego County.
Can Oswego County post a list of community contact sites the way Syracuse is now doing? It would be helpful to know the places the infected have been. Best wishes to all for a complete and speedy recovery.