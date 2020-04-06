COVID-19 Statistics Update, April 6, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m. today, there has been one additional case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday. The cumulative number is now 33 cases across the county and 16 have recovered.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that New York On PAUSE will be extended. Non-essential businesses and schools are to remain closed until April 29. Cuomo said the rate of infection is starting to decrease because social distancing is working and that momentum needs to continue.

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup briefed the public today in a video where information on personal protective equipment donations to the county was shared. The video is below.

