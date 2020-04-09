COVID-19 Statistics Update, April 9, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m. today, there have been two additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday. The cumulative number is now 38 cases across the county and of those, 18 have recovered and two have died.

Beginning this Saturday, April 11, customers entering the solid waste offices for business transactions at the Pulaski, Hastings and Hannibal transfer stations are asked to wear a face mask. More information can be found here.

