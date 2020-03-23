COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 23, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – As the numbers of tests and positive cases of COVID-19 increase by the day, here are the current statistics for Oswego County, New York, the U.S. and the world.

Oswego County: (as of yesterday, 4:10 p.m.) Note, this will be updated later this evening when the Health Department updates today’s numbers.

Total # people tested: 104

Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 65

Total # of negative results: 50

Total # of positive cases: 2

Pending results: 54

New York: (as of 11 a.m.)

Total # people tested: 78,289

Total # of positive cases: 20,875

Total # of deaths: 157

Hospitalization rate: 2,635 out of 20,875 (13% of cases)

U.S.: (as of 11 a.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 38,725

Total # of deaths: 463

Worldwide: (as of 11:57 a.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 354,677

Total # of deaths: 15,436

Total # of recoveries: 100,443

Resources:

