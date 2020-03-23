COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 23, 2020

March 23, 2020 Kassadee Paulo
OSWEGO COUNTY – As the numbers of tests and positive cases of COVID-19 increase by the day, here are the current statistics for Oswego County, New York, the U.S. and the world.

  • Total # people tested: 104
  • Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 65
  • Total # of negative results: 50
  • Total # of positive cases: 2
  • Pending results: 54

New York: (as of 11 a.m.)

  • Total # people tested: 78,289
  • Total # of positive cases: 20,875
  • Total # of deaths: 157
  • Hospitalization rate: 2,635 out of 20,875 (13% of cases)

U.S.: (as of 11 a.m.)

  • Total # of positive cases: 38,725
  • Total # of deaths: 463

Worldwide: (as of 11:57 a.m.)

  • Total # of positive cases: 354,677
  • Total # of deaths: 15,436
  • Total # of recoveries: 100,443

