COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 23, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – As the numbers of tests and positive cases of COVID-19 increase by the day, here are the current statistics for Oswego County, New York, the U.S. and the world.
Oswego County: (as of yesterday, 4:10 p.m.) Note, this will be updated later this evening when the Health Department updates today’s numbers.
- Total # people tested: 104
- Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 65
- Total # of negative results: 50
- Total # of positive cases: 2
- Pending results: 54
New York: (as of 11 a.m.)
- Total # people tested: 78,289
- Total # of positive cases: 20,875
- Total # of deaths: 157
- Hospitalization rate: 2,635 out of 20,875 (13% of cases)
U.S.: (as of 11 a.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 38,725
- Total # of deaths: 463
Worldwide: (as of 11:57 a.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 354,677
- Total # of deaths: 15,436
- Total # of recoveries: 100,443
Resources:
- Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330
- Oswego County Health Department
- New York Department of Health
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Be the first to comment