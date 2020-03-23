COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 23, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – As the numbers of tests and positive cases of COVID-19 increase by the day, here are the current statistics for Oswego County, New York, the U.S. and the world.

Beyond the two cases in the county, there are no new positives confirmed.

Oswego County: (as of today, 4:25 p.m.) Note, this has been updated with Health Department’s numbers today.

Total # people tested: 143

Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 70

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 6

Total # of negative results: 85

Total # of positive cases: 2, none new

Pending results: 56

New York: (as of 11 a.m.)

Total # people tested: 78,289

Total # of positive cases: 20,875

Total # of deaths: 157

Hospitalization rate: 2,635 out of 20,875 (13% of cases)

U.S.: (as of 11 a.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 38,725

Total # of deaths: 463

Worldwide: (as of 11:57 a.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 354,677

Total # of deaths: 15,436

Total # of recoveries: 100,443

Resources:

Links For Statistics:

Oswego County Oswego County Health Department

New York state New York Department of Health

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Worldwide Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center



