COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 23, 2020

March 23, 2020 Kassadee Paulo
OSWEGO COUNTY – As the numbers of tests and positive cases of COVID-19 increase by the day, here are the current statistics for Oswego County, New York, the U.S. and the world.

Beyond the two cases in the county, there are no new positives confirmed.

Oswego County: (as of today, 4:25 p.m.) Note, this has been updated with Health Department’s numbers today.

  • Total # people tested: 143
  • Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 70
  • Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 6
  • Total # of negative results: 85
  • Total # of positive cases: 2, none new
  • Pending results: 56

New York: (as of 11 a.m.)

  • Total # people tested: 78,289
  • Total # of positive cases: 20,875
  • Total # of deaths: 157
  • Hospitalization rate: 2,635 out of 20,875 (13% of cases)

U.S.: (as of 11 a.m.)

  • Total # of positive cases: 38,725
  • Total # of deaths: 463

Worldwide: (as of 11:57 a.m.)

  • Total # of positive cases: 354,677
  • Total # of deaths: 15,436
  • Total # of recoveries: 100,443

